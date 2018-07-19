wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Looks at Superstars On The Red Carpet For The ESPYs, WWE Video on Jacob Kasper, Cold Open For Tonight’s Impact
July 19, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following, looking at WWE stars on the red carpet at the ESPYs…
Is this person a @WWE Superstar or @NFL running back? @catherinekelley put some athletes to the test on the @ESPYs red carpet last night! #ESPYs pic.twitter.com/sb4mkxM7S3
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2018
– Two-time All-American grappler Jacob Kasper opens up about his recent WWE tryout and his aspirations to become the next great Superstar…
– Here is the cold open for tonight’s Impact Wrestling…