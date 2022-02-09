wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose Defends NXT Women’s Title Against Kay Lee Ray, Tiffany Stratton Beats Wendy Choo
– Mandy Rose made it past Kay Lee Ray (with a little help) to hold onto her NXT Women’s Championship on tonight’s show. Tuesday’s episode saw Rose defeat Ray in the main event, getting the win with a running knee after Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne returned to the arena to get involved.
Dolan and Jayne had been ejected from the arena after they were attacked by and got in a brawl with Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta just before the main event. After Rose’s win, she and her stablemates went to assault Ray with a bat but Io Shirai (who is looking for a Dusty Classic tag team partner) made the save:
– Tiffany Stratton got some revenge on Wendy Choo for stealing her daddy’s credit card last week, as she pinned Choo on tonight’s show:
