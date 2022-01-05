wrestling / News

WWE News: Mandy Rose Defends NXT Women’s Title at New Year’s Evil, Riddle & MSK Beat Imperium

January 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mandy Rose WWE NXT New Year's Evil

– Mandy Rose is still the NXT Women’s Champion following tonight’s New Year’s Evil episode of NXT. The Toxic Attraction leader, who arrived to the Capitol Wrestling Center in a helicopter, defeated Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez after Jade tried to roll her up but Rose was able to turn it into a pinfall victory:

– Riddle and MSK defeated Imperium on tonight’s show in six-man tag action, with Riddle hitting an RKO on Marcel Barthel to pick up the win:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mandy Rose, MSK, NXT New Year's Evil, Riddle, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading