WWE News: Mandy Rose Defends NXT Women’s Title at New Year’s Evil, Riddle & MSK Beat Imperium
– Mandy Rose is still the NXT Women’s Champion following tonight’s New Year’s Evil episode of NXT. The Toxic Attraction leader, who arrived to the Capitol Wrestling Center in a helicopter, defeated Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez after Jade tried to roll her up but Rose was able to turn it into a pinfall victory:
The NXT Women's Champion has arrived!#WWENXT #NXTNYE @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/RDhoe7LYhl
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2022
BIG. MAMI. COOL.#WWENXT #NXTNYE #NXTWomensTitle @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/lQBryP0Xgw
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2022
Always keep your head on a swivel in a Triple Threat Match. #NXTNYE#NXTWomensTitle @WWE_MandyRose @RaquelWWE @CoraJadeWWE pic.twitter.com/fVafmr9hhZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2022
– Riddle and MSK defeated Imperium on tonight’s show in six-man tag action, with Riddle hitting an RKO on Marcel Barthel to pick up the win:
What a match! 🔥@SuperKingofBros, @WesLee_WWE & @NashCarterWWE take down #Imperium at #NXTNYE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UGaAhZAFXa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 5, 2022
