WWE News: Video Of Memorabilia Auction From Fanatics Fest, Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose From 2014

– WWE held a memorabilia auction at Fanatics Fest over the weekend, and the video is online. The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel posted the video which you can see below, described as follows:

“Tyler Breeze and Big E are joined by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, The Miz, and Bayley at Fanatics Fest NYC to auction off amazing WWE memorabilia on Fanatics Live!”

– The WWE Vault YouTube channel posted the full Falls Count Anywhere between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose from the August 18, 2014 episode of Raw: