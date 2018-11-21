Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE Mixed Match Challenge Updates, Standings & Viewership

November 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
lana and rusev wwe mmc 21318 WWE Mixed Match Challenge

On last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox defeated Bobby Roode and Natalya while R-Truth and Carmella defeated Rusev and Lana. The losing teams are now eliminated from the competition. Next week’s matches are Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James plus Jinder and Alicia vs. Ember Moon and her new tag team partner (Braun Strowman is out due to injury). Lashley commented on Braun’s injury…

According to Wrestling Inc, the Facebook Watch viewership for this week’s episode peaked at 14,000 live viewers. This is down from last week’s high of 54,300 live viewers and a new low for the season.

Here are the updated standings…

RAW:
* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (4 wins, 0 losses)
* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 1 loss)
* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (1 win, 3 losses)
* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 2 losses)
* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 4 losses) – ELIMINATED

Smackdown:
* Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair (4 wins, 0 losses)
* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 1 loss)
* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)
* R-Truth and Carmella (1 win, 3 losses)
* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 4 losses) – ELIMINATED

