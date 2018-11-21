WWE Mixed Match Challenge Updates, Standings & Viewership

On last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox defeated Bobby Roode and Natalya while R-Truth and Carmella defeated Rusev and Lana. The losing teams are now eliminated from the competition. Next week’s matches are Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Bobby Lashley and Mickie James plus Jinder and Alicia vs. Ember Moon and her new tag team partner (Braun Strowman is out due to injury). Lashley commented on Braun’s injury…

Oops 😬 hope that vacation to the hospital is all-expenses paid. Now onto continuing to represent #Raw in the #WWEMMC with ALL-MIGHTY strength and dominance! 💪🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/Sk7zPlEI2h — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) November 21, 2018

According to Wrestling Inc, the Facebook Watch viewership for this week’s episode peaked at 14,000 live viewers. This is down from last week’s high of 54,300 live viewers and a new low for the season.

Here are the updated standings…

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (4 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 1 loss)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (1 win, 3 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 2 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 4 losses) – ELIMINATED

Smackdown:

* Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair (4 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 1 loss)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (1 win, 3 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 4 losses) – ELIMINATED