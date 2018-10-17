Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Mixed Match Challenge Viewership, Updated Standings, Highlights

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mixed Match Challenge Miz Asuka

Last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge peaked at 74,400 viewers. This is up from last week’s 72,000 viewers, week 3’s 42,800 viewers and week 1’s 52,400 live viewers. [Credit: Wrestling Inc]

– Next week’s matches are The Miz and Asuka vs. Naomi and Jimmy Uso plus Roode and Natalya vs. Finn Balor and Bayley.

– Here are the updated standings following last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…

RAW:
* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (2 wins, 0 losses)
* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (2 wins, 0 losses)
* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 2 losses)
* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 2 losses)
* Finn Balor and Bayley (1 win, 1 loss)

Smackdown:
* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (2 wins, 0 losses)
* The Miz and Asuka (2 wins, 0 losses)
* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1 win, 1 loss)
* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 2 losses)
* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 2 losses)

– Here are some highlights fromlast night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…





