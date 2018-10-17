WWE News: WWE Mixed Match Challenge Viewership, Updated Standings, Highlights

– Last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge peaked at 74,400 viewers. This is up from last week’s 72,000 viewers, week 3’s 42,800 viewers and week 1’s 52,400 live viewers. [Credit: Wrestling Inc]

– Next week’s matches are The Miz and Asuka vs. Naomi and Jimmy Uso plus Roode and Natalya vs. Finn Balor and Bayley.

– Here are the updated standings following last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (1 win, 1 loss)

Smackdown:

* AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (2 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (2 wins, 0 losses)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (1 win, 1 loss)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 2 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 2 losses)

