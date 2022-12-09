wrestling / News
WWE News: The Miz Appears At LA Rams Game, Full Miz vs. Edge Match From Day 1
December 9, 2022 | Posted by
– The Miz made an appearance at the LA Rams’ NFL game on Thursday. As you can see below, the WWE star appeared at the Thursday night Football game where the Rams battled the Las Vegas Raiders in a home game. Miz tweeted:
“70,000 people boo’ing, sounds like we’re ready for #WrestleMania”
70,000 people boo’ing, sounds like we’re ready for #WrestleMania 😎 pic.twitter.com/HaVgApPqf7
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 9, 2022
– WWE posted the full match between The Miz and Edge from Day 1 to YouTube:
