WWE Moonsault Releases Money in the Bank NFT Collection

WWE’s NFT marketplace Moonsault has released an NFT collection for Money in the Bank ahead of tomorrow’s show. WWE announced that it is debuting its collection of NFT Flips, noting that in the days after Saturday’s show they will transform into a video highlight of a chosen star participating in Money in the Bank. The options are Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Omos, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss and Riddle.

