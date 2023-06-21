– Showbuzz Daily has the Sunday television numbers and ratings for the latest editions of the WWE Superstar Sunday block on A&E, featuring WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America.

This week’s edition of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures saw a significant dip in overall viewership. The new episode averaged 276,000 viewers. The audience decreased from last week’s show, which drew 386,000 viewers.

The show drew a 0.09 rating in the P18-49 key demo. That was down from the previous week’s rating of 0.12. The show ranked No. 30 for cable originals on Sunday compared to No. 15 for last week.

Stone Cold Takes on America averaged 211,000 viewers. Viewership dropped slightly from last week, with the audience drawing 229,000 viewers. Ratings in the P18-49 key demo held steady, and the show drew a 0.06 rating, which is consistent with last week’s number.