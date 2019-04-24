WWE Moving Shows Around Due to Saudi Arabia/Backlash Changes

– WWE is reportedly moving several shows in order to accomodate their planned changes for Backlash and the next Saudi Arabia show. On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that “everything is on hold” due to the Saudi Arabia show, which has yet to be officially announced, but is apparently set to take place on June 7th. That move from the originally-planned May date has reportedly the company to move several June house shows.

Due to this change, the June 7th show in Salt Lake City has been moved to June 16th and the June 8th show in Denver will now take place on June 15th. The shows have been been removed from their original dates on WWE.com’s events page, but are not yet reflecting the new dates. The Pepsi Center in Denver is advertising the June 15th date.

The June 16th show in San Diego was supposed to be Backlash, but it will no longer be a PPV. The Pechanga Arena is now listed as a house show, which would be opposite the Salt Lake City house show if that one is confirmed. WWE has not officially announced any of these dates, even though most of the arenas are reflecting the change.