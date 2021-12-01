WWE News: MSK Reaches Their Shaman on NXT, Joe Gacy Holds All-Inclusive Invitational

– MSK has made it to their shaman after this week’s WWE NXT, though their identity has yet to be revealed. On Tuesday night’s episode, Nash Carter and Wes Lee arrived at the home of their mysterious shaman. After some interaction with their car’s navigation system, they went up and knocked on the door of the shaman’s home and we saw a glimpse of them, but not who they were:

– WWE posted a clip from Joe Gacy’s “All-Inclusive Invitational,” which was interrupted by Diamond Mine ahead of Gacy’s shot at Roderick Strong’s NXT Cruiserweight Title at WarGames: