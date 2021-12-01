wrestling / News
WWE News: MSK Reaches Their Shaman on NXT, Joe Gacy Holds All-Inclusive Invitational
November 30, 2021 | Posted by
– MSK has made it to their shaman after this week’s WWE NXT, though their identity has yet to be revealed. On Tuesday night’s episode, Nash Carter and Wes Lee arrived at the home of their mysterious shaman. After some interaction with their car’s navigation system, they went up and knocked on the door of the shaman’s home and we saw a glimpse of them, but not who they were:
– WWE posted a clip from Joe Gacy’s “All-Inclusive Invitational,” which was interrupted by Diamond Mine ahead of Gacy’s shot at Roderick Strong’s NXT Cruiserweight Title at WarGames:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Possible Storyline Plans For Edge vs. The Miz, Edge’s Reference To John Morrison On WWE Raw
- Vince McMahon Wanted To Beat Up Bob Costas During HBO Interview In 2001
- Bryan Danielson On Hangman Page’s Connection With AEW Fans, Potential Rematch With Kenny Omega
- Dustin Rhodes Recalls His Blade Job at AEW Double or Nothing 2019