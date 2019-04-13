wrestling / News
WWE Network Additions Coming Next Week: New Roman Reigns Chronicle, Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane
Here is a list of the content coming to the WWE Network next week.
– As noted, WWE Chronicle: Roman Reigns Part Two debuts on Monday, April 15 after Raw on the WWE Network.
– Tuesday at 10:00 pm EST will have a new edition of 205 Live. Next week’s show will feature Cedric Alexander vs. Oney Lorgan.
– NXT UK debuts on Wednesday, April 17 at 3:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for next week:
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams
* Rhea Ripley vs. Kacy Catanzaro
– Also, a new edition of NXT debuts on Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for next week:
* The return of Johnny Gargano to Full Sail
* Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane for the NXT Women’s Championship (If Shayna defeats Kairi Sane, Sane will get receive no future championship opportunities)
– A new Worlds Collide special airs at 8:00 pm EST with the following matchups:
* The Brian Kendrick vs. Tyler Bate
* Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews vs. Ariya Daivari & Mike Kanellis
* Albert Hardie Jr. vs. Gran Metalik versus Ligero.
– Friday will feature a new edition of This Week in WWE.
