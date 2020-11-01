WWE Network Content Drops for November Include New Broken Skull Sessions With Undertaker, Paul Bearer Documentary, More

– WWE revealed new content that will be released on the WWE Network for the month of November. You can see the full list below.

Live events include Survivor Series 2020, which is set for November 22. Also, there will be a new documentary on late WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer called The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer and the previously announced Kane & Undertaker documentary, Brothers of Destruction.

Other WWE Network drops for November will be a new episode of The Broken Skull Sessions featuring The Undertaker, a Liv Morgan documentary titled Liv Forever, 10 more episodes of classic WWF Prime Time Wrestling, WWE Day of: Hell in a Cell, and Break It Down: The Undertaker.