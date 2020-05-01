wrestling / News
WWE, New Day Featured in Jeopardy! Question
April 30, 2020 | Posted by
WWE and the New Day were featured in a question from Jeopardy! on Thursday. Tonight’s episode featured a Double Jeopardy categeory of “What Does It Stand For,” and the $400 question read, “The first ‘W’ in WWE, where Kofi Kingston and No Way Jose wrestle with issues.”
Contestant Kevin Curran correctly answered the question, a screenshot of which you can see below:
