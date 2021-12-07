WWE News: New Year’s Eve Taping Officially Canceled, R-Truth on Sam Roberts Podcast

– WWE has officially canceled their New Year’s Eve taping in Charlotte. PWInsider reports that the taping has been rescheduled to a Smackdown taping on March 18th.

The news comes after it was reported this weekend that they were not holding a live episode of Smackdown on New Year’s Eve and will instead have a “Year in Review” episode that airs on FOX Sports 1.

– R-Truth was the guest on Sam Roberts’ podcast, and you can see the video below: