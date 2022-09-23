wrestling / News
WWE News: 25th Anniversary of DX Advertised For October RAW, WWE Selling White Rabbit Merchandise, Table For 3 Preview Clip
– The Barclays Center in Brooklyn is promoting the 25th anniversary of D-Generation X for the October 10th episode of WWE RAW. The clip features Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac.
BROOKLYN! The DX 25th Anniversary Celebration is set to take place at @wwe Monday Night RAW on October 10!🔥
– WWE Shop is now selling ‘White Rabbit’ merchandise, with two different designs. One includes a basic logo and the other has the Hangman game with the phrase “who killed the world.” It is expected that the ‘White Rabbit’ angle will have a reveal on tonight’s episode of Smackdown.
– WWE has released a new clip for this week’s Table for 3 episode with the Steiner Brothers and Bron Breakker:
