wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Arrives in Saudi Arabia in New Night of Champions Vlog, Asuka Applies Face Paint in New Video, Top 10 NXT Moments
May 24, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE released a new vlog of AJ Styles arriving in Saudi Arabia this week for Night of Champions. He faces Seth Rollins on Saturday, May 27 at the event. The winner will be crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion:
– WWE released a video on Instagram, showcasing Asuka applying her trademark face paint.
– WWE showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Thinks Luther Reigns Could’ve Been A Big Star In WWE If He Wasn’t Lazy
- D-Von Dudley Initially Thought The ‘Whassup’ Headbutt Was Dumb, Vince McMahon Overruled Him
- Dustin Rhodes Slams Brock Lesnar for Beating Up Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw
- Trish Stratus in Purple Gown, Chelsea Green, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos