WWE News: AJ Styles Arrives in Saudi Arabia in New Night of Champions Vlog, Asuka Applies Face Paint in New Video, Top 10 NXT Moments

May 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Survivor Series AJ Styles Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a new vlog of AJ Styles arriving in Saudi Arabia this week for Night of Champions. He faces Seth Rollins on Saturday, May 27 at the event. The winner will be crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion:

– WWE released a video on Instagram, showcasing Asuka applying her trademark face paint.

– WWE showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:

