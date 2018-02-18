WWE News: Alexa Bliss Isn’t Happy About Her Raw Match, Dana Warrior at WWE Live Show, Anniversary of Kerry Von Erich’s Death

– Alexa Bliss is none-too-pleased with her match for tomorrow’s episode of Raw. Bliss posted a video to her Twitter account after a six-woman tag match was announced for Raw. That match sees Bliss team with Absolution against Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James. Bliss wasn’t happy competing alongside two women that she will be facing in the Elimination Chamber.

“Tomorrow, he’s making me tag with Absolution; two girls that I’m competing against,” Bliss said backstage at WWE’s live event in Prescott, Arizona. “First off, how is that fair? It’s not. And second, how do I know they’re not going to try to take me out to get a competitive gain?”

– Dana Warrior and her daughters attended WWE’s live show in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Sunday night. The family lives in the state. You can see a pic of them backstage with Natalya below:

– Sunday marked the twenty-fifth anniversary of Kerry Von Erich’s passing. Von Erich, a former NWA World Heavyweight and WWF Intercontinental Champion, committed suicide on February 18th, 1993, less than a week before an arrest warrant was issued for him for cocaine possession.