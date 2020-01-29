wrestling / News

WWE News: Alyse Zwick Gets A Name Change, WWE Selling Commemorative Edge Plaques, Latest Madden Tournament Video From UUDD

January 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alyse Zwick

– In a post on Twitter, WWE backstage correspondent Alyse Zwick revealed that she has a new name: Alyse Ashton. She changed her Twitter handle accordingly.

She wrote: “SOCIAL MEDIA UPDATE: “New handle…who dis?” Please make sure to tag my new handle in your posts @AlyseAshtonWWE !! Same page…new handle! #WWEUniverse thank you for welcoming me, Alyse Ashton, with open arms @WWEonFOX ! @WWE #Smackdown

– Here’s the latest Madden video from UpUpDownDown, featuring AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin:

– WWE is selling commemorative plaques for Edge’s Royal Rumble 2020 return.

