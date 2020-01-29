wrestling / News
WWE News: Alyse Zwick Gets A Name Change, WWE Selling Commemorative Edge Plaques, Latest Madden Tournament Video From UUDD
– In a post on Twitter, WWE backstage correspondent Alyse Zwick revealed that she has a new name: Alyse Ashton. She changed her Twitter handle accordingly.
She wrote: “SOCIAL MEDIA UPDATE: “New handle…who dis?” Please make sure to tag my new handle in your posts @AlyseAshtonWWE !! Same page…new handle! #WWEUniverse thank you for welcoming me, Alyse Ashton, with open arms @WWEonFOX ! @WWE #Smackdown”
SOCIAL MEDIA UPDATE: “New handle…who dis?” 😜🙋🏼♀️
Please make sure to tag my new handle in your posts @AlyseAshtonWWE !!
Same page…new handle! #WWEUniverse thank you for welcoming me, Alyse Ashton, with open arms @WWEonFOX ! 💙 @WWE #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/TFYUwhaMUX
— Alyse Zwick (@AlyseAshtonWWE) January 29, 2020
– Here’s the latest Madden video from UpUpDownDown, featuring AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin:
– WWE is selling commemorative plaques for Edge’s Royal Rumble 2020 return.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Tried to Avoid Working With Vader, Hogan Not Believing Vader’s Style Would Fit His
- WWE Reportedly References Matt Riddle/Brock Lesnar Confrontation During PC Class
- Backstage News on Creative Changes With ROH and Marty Scurll, Booking Offers Allegedly Made to AEW’s Cody Rhodes
- More Backstage Details on Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar Altercation, What Lesnar Allegedly Told Riddle