WWE News: Andrade & Gran Metalik Celebrate Birthdays, 2K Battlegrounds Patch Available on Xbox One, Full Shawn Michaels vs. Rey Mysterio Match

November 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Here are today’s WWE and wrestling birthdays, including Andrade, Gran Metalik, and more:

* Former WWE US & NXT champion Andrade turns 31 years old.
* WWE Raw Superstar Gran Metalik turns 32.
* Former WWE Superstar Cameron turns 33 years old today.
* Former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner Jackie Gayda-Haas turns 39.
* Former ECW and WWE Superstar Dawn Marie turns 50 today.

– 2K Games has announced that the latest patch for WWE 2K Battlegrounds is now available for the Xbox One version of the game.

– WWE released a full Rey Mysterio vs. Shawn Michaels match video from the November 15, 2005 episode of Raw. You can watch that full match video below.

