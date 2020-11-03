WWE News: Andrade & Gran Metalik Celebrate Birthdays, 2K Battlegrounds Patch Available on Xbox One, Full Shawn Michaels vs. Rey Mysterio Match

– Here are today’s WWE and wrestling birthdays, including Andrade, Gran Metalik, and more:

* Former WWE US & NXT champion Andrade turns 31 years old.

* WWE Raw Superstar Gran Metalik turns 32.

* Former WWE Superstar Cameron turns 33 years old today.

* Former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner Jackie Gayda-Haas turns 39.

* Former ECW and WWE Superstar Dawn Marie turns 50 today.

– 2K Games has announced that the latest patch for WWE 2K Battlegrounds is now available for the Xbox One version of the game.

The Xbox One patch is now available for download — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) November 3, 2020

– WWE released a full Rey Mysterio vs. Shawn Michaels match video from the November 15, 2005 episode of Raw. You can watch that full match video below.