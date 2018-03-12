WWE News: Another Match Set For Next Week’s Raw, Absolution Discuss Their Bond as a Group

– WWE announced a new match for next week’s episode of Raw. Asuka will face Alexa Bliss on next Monday’s show, as was announced on tonight’s episode. The match was announced following Asuka’s win over Mickie James.

Asuka is also set to make her Smackdown debut tomorrow as she approaches her match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

– Here is this week’s Raw Fallout video, with Absolution discussing their bond of “true friendship” and how Bayley and Sasha Banks lack that bond: