WWE News: Asuka Joins Women’s Royal Rumble, Paige Promises More Absolution Dominance, Raw Attendance

– Asuka became the second entrant into the Women’s Royal Rumble on Monday’s episode of Raw. The eraw star interrupted Alexa Bliss’ promo to reveal that she will be entering the Rumble and winning, then coming for Bliss. You can see video of the segment below, which includes Asuka taking Bliss down with a kick:

– Tonight’s Raw attendance was a sold-out crowd of 13,201 in the Allstate Arena, as announced by Michael Cole during Raw.

– Tonight’s Raw Fallout video saw Absolution backstage after their win over Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James. Paige goes off to the camera, introducing Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose again and saying they will continue dominating Raw until they reclaim the ring and make it their house.