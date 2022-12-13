wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Says She’ll Be ‘On a Trip for a While,’ Official NXT ‘Shredder’ Theme
– Following her loss to Rhea Ripley last night on WWE Raw, Asuka suggested she’s going away on a trip for a while. She wrote, “I’ll be on a trip for a while.” You can view her tweet below.
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 13, 2022
– WWE has released the official NX “Shredder” theme:
