WWE News: Attendance Announced For Summerslam, Money in the Bank 2022 To Happen In Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium Giving Away Free Food
August 21, 2021
– WWE announced that the attendance for tonight’s Summerslam event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is 51,326.
THANK YOU, @WWEUniverse! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ziJFezWkrB
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
– WWE also announced that they will return to the venue next year during July 4th weekend.
– PWInsider reports that the contactless payment system in Allegiant Stadium crashed during the first hour of Summerslam. At one point, they gave away free food to fans who waited in line at some of the stands, since they had no way to take payments and weren’t accepting cash.
