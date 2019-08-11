WWE News: Austin Theory Appears At NXT Takeover: Toronto, Dolph Ziggler Takes Shot At Goldberg’s Fans, WWE Files New Trademark For Reality Show

– EVOLVE’s Austin Theory showed up in the crowd at NXT Takeover: Toronto II. Theory is the current EVOLVE Champion.

– Dolph Ziggler took a shot at Goldberg’s fans on Twitter, blaming them for part-timers taking the spots of full-time wrestlers.

He wrote: “All you fickle, pathetic marks that complain online for a living, have a problem with part timers taking away from full time wrestlers, suddenly decide that redemption is the best way to send off a guy you have ripped on for 20 years. you are the problem!”

– WWE has filed a new trademark for “Fight Like A Girl” for their upcoming reality search competition series, which is currently casting and will find the next female WWE superstar.

