wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Praises Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins, Synopsis For Monday’s WWE Ride Along
June 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to praise Shinsuke Nakamura and boyfriend Seth Rollins for their match at today’s live event in Tokyo. Rollins defeated Nakamura to retain the WWE Universal Championship. Lynch posted:
.@WWERollins vs @ShinsukeN at #WWETokyo. What. A . Match.
The champ backs it up. #WWEExtremeRules
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 28, 2019
– The synopsis for Monday’s episode of Ride Along, which airs after Raw, reads:
“It’s a race between Tag Team Champions as Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins take on The IIconics’ Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in a Scavenger Hunt”
More Trending Stories
- New Details on How Many AEW Double or Nothing Buyers Didn’t Buy All In
- Even More on When Bischoff and Heyman Will Assume New Creative Roles, If XFL Had Anything To Do With It
- Tommy Dreamer Reveals That He Considered Murdering Paul Heyman and Himself At WrestleMania 17
- Mark Henry Recalls Threatening Shawn Michaels Backstage After Crutches Prank, How Vince McMahon Reacted To It