WWE News: Becky Lynch Praises Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins, Synopsis For Monday’s WWE Ride Along

June 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to praise Shinsuke Nakamura and boyfriend Seth Rollins for their match at today’s live event in Tokyo. Rollins defeated Nakamura to retain the WWE Universal Championship. Lynch posted:

– The synopsis for Monday’s episode of Ride Along, which airs after Raw, reads:

“It’s a race between Tag Team Champions as Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins take on The IIconics’ Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in a Scavenger Hunt”

