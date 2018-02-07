WWE News: Becky Lynch Wants to Play Kim Possible, Roman Reigns Gets Indian Hotel Named After Him

– Becky Lynch is looking to play the title role in Disney’s planned live-action Kim Possible movie. After word of the company casting for a live-action film based on the popular Disney Channel animated show was revealed, Lynch replied to a casting call as you can see below:

🙋🏼‍♀️ — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 7, 2018

– Booking.com has a listing for a hotel in India named after Roman Reigns. The Hotel Roman Reigns is in Duff Dunbar and is described as follows:

Featuring free WiFi, Hotel Roman Reigns offers accommodations in Duff Dunbar.

All rooms include a flat-screen TV. Certain rooms have a sitting area to relax in after a busy day. Certain rooms feature views of the mountains or garden. Every room comes with a private bathroom.

There is a 24-hour front desk at the property.

The nearest airport is Gaggal Airport, 54 miles from Hotel Roman Reigns.