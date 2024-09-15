wrestling / News
WWE News: Behind the Scenes Clip for Cody Rhodes’ Pyrotechnics, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
September 15, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE released a behind-the-scenes clip showcased the pyrotechnics for Cody Rhodes’ entrance:
– WWE Top 10 showed the Top 10 moments for last Friday’s 25th anniversary and season premiere episode of SmackDown:
– WWE released some NXT Level Up Highlights for last Friday:
