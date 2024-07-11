wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Meets Peyton Manning, Bron Breakker & Big E at Big 12 Media Days, Most Wanted Treasures Preview Clip
– WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford attended the Netflix premiere of The Receivers this week. Belair also got to meet NFL legend Peyton Manning at the event. You can view some photos Belair shared on social media below:
So this happened!
I was born and raised in Knoxville, TN, grew up watching Peyton Manning, and I graduated from the University of Tennessee…
so this moment was super cool for me!
GO VOLS! #GBO#ReceiverNetflix pic.twitter.com/ofqyEyejSS
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 10, 2024
Thank you for having us!
Super excited to watch the entire series!#ReceiverNetflix @netflix pic.twitter.com/WbgpFpaFsM
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 10, 2024
– WWE Superstars Big E and Bron Breakker were representing WWE this week in Las Vegas at the Big 12 media days:
Even in the heat of a summer day in Las Vegas… the @WWE Superstars are out 🤩#Big12FB | @totinos pic.twitter.com/ZMxHNMnQqq
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 10, 2024
– WWE released a new preview clip for this weekend’s new episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, which goes on the hunt for some Ultimate Warrior memorabilia. You can view that preview clip below:
Join the hunt for The Ultimate Warrior's most iconic memorabilia in the season finale of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures. This Sunday only on @AETV at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/LGWSPgrku7
— WWE (@WWE) July 10, 2024
