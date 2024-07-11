wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair Meets Peyton Manning, Bron Breakker & Big E at Big 12 Media Days, Most Wanted Treasures Preview Clip

July 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Backlash Bianca Belair Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford attended the Netflix premiere of The Receivers this week. Belair also got to meet NFL legend Peyton Manning at the event. You can view some photos Belair shared on social media below:

– WWE Superstars Big E and Bron Breakker were representing WWE this week in Las Vegas at the Big 12 media days:

– WWE released a new preview clip for this weekend’s new episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, which goes on the hunt for some Ultimate Warrior memorabilia. You can view that preview clip below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, WWE, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading