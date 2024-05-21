wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Accepts Match With JD McDonagh Next Week, Superstars Play Tekken 8 on UUDD, Raw Video Highlights

May 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Braun Strowman WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– During last night’s WWE Raw Talk, Braun Strowman revealed that JD McDonagh went to Adam Pearce to ask for a match against him, which Strowman will grant next week. Strowman said on McDonagh, “He’s gonna have to lay in the best that he’d made though. When I’m done with him, I’m gonna put him in a little box and set him up with the rest of my Funko Pop collection!” You can view a clip of Braun Strowman from last night’s Raw Talk below:

– WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio, Ricochet, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods played against each other in Tekken 8:

– WWE released the following highlights for last night’s Raw:



















More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading