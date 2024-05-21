411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Lyra Valkyria Talks Queen of The Ring, More

-Quick plug for my recap of WWE Rivals: Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock can be found here. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts.

-Right to the brackets as GUNTHER defeats Jey Uso to make it to the King of The Ring Final. This probably means he will be facing Orton on Saturday, and I am all for it.

-To the video for the Queen of The Ring semi-final where Lyra Valkyria got the upset win over Iyo Sky to advance. Having a Cinderella run in the Tournament makes sense and helps elevate Lyra in short order.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Lyra and she doesn’t want to talk about Liv as to not give her the satisfaction. She considers Iyo one of the best in the World and she just beat her. She has all the confidence heading into Saturday and hopes Nia or Bianca don’t make the mistake of underestimating her.

-To the video as we continue with the women as new challengers for the Tag Titles were determined in a Fatal 4 Way Match. Solid match with Zoey and Shayna getting the win. I am down for seeing them challenge Jade and Bianca.

-Braun Strowman and Dragunov still to come!

-This Saturday it’s King and Queen of The Ring!

-To the video as Becky Lynch cuts a promo to continue the build to her match with Liv Morgan. Speaking of Liv, who interrupts and calls Becky the most selfish person in the entire company. Becky wants a fight and Liv teases getting into the ring, but changes her mind as she can wait until Saturday when she can become World Champion.

-To the video as Awesome Truth defended their Tag Titles against Judgment Day (JD and Balor). I was buying a Title change with Carlito interfering, but Braun Strowman is here and a scared JD runs into the AA from Truth for the pin. Again, Miz as a babyface is weird, but it’s working as long as he is paired with Truth. He will also be the biggest dick when/if he turns on Truth.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Braun Strowman and he is down for a match with JD next week. Braun is going to make JD party of his FUNKO collection.

-Roberts is amazed that Braun admitted he collects FUNKO. I have one that my niece bought me for Christmas this past year and it’s Hulk Hogan.

-Dragunov up next!

-NXT tomorrow will determine the #1 Contender for the North American Title!

-To the video as Dragunov was getting interview time backstage and he gets interrupted by Ricochet who wants another match. Before we get an answer Bron Breakker hits Ricochet with a spear.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage to let Dragunov finish his interview. Dragunov isn’t sure what happened earlier, but he has realized that RAW is a different beast. He was the CZAR of NXT and here he will have to overcome through the struggles. He calls Bron, The Golden Child and tells him that intensity means suffering and The Mad Dragon will make him suffer. Sweet!

-To the video as RAW closed with GUNTHER and Jey Uso fighting to advance in King of The Ring. GUNTHER avoids a loss from a splash as the ref was slightly out of position. That’s the opening GUNTHER needs as he chokes Jey out and the ref calls for the bell. It has to be Orton as there isn’t really any juice behind GUNTHER vs. Tonga. Now, GUNTHER vs. Orton could be awesome!

-Megan and Sam run through the card for Saturday.

-The Bump on Wednesday: JBL and Natalya.

-Megan closes things this week and we are out. Thanks for reading!