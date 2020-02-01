WWE News: Braun Strowman Issues Message to Shinsuke Nakamura Before Smackdown, WWE Ride Along Clip

– Braun Strowman had a message for Shinsuke Nakamura before their match on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Strowman, who is facing Nakamura for the WWE Intercontinental Championship tonight, posted to Twitter:

Tonight I finally get the opportunity to get my hands on @ShinsukeN! There’s no more running, the train is off the tracks, and the #ICTitle will be mine! #SmackDown https://t.co/B2H46WCtaW — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) January 31, 2020

– Here is a clip from the season premiere of WWE Ride Along, which premiered earlier tonight on WWE Network: