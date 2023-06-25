– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is recovering after recently undergoing neck fusion surgery. Earlier today, Strowman tweeted that he’s now able to start weight training again.

Strowman wrote earlier, “Just got the green light to start light weight training again!!!! Time to rebuild the #Monster” You can check out his message below:

Just got the green light to start light weight training again!!!! Time to rebuild the #Monster — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) June 23, 2023

