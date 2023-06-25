wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Shares Recovery Update, Top 10 SmackDown Moments

June 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Braun Strowman Image Credit: Jeffrey Harris/411mania

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is recovering after recently undergoing neck fusion surgery. Earlier today, Strowman tweeted that he’s now able to start weight training again.

Strowman wrote earlier, “Just got the green light to start light weight training again!!!! Time to rebuild the #Monster” You can check out his message below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 SmackDown Moments:

