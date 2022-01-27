wrestling / News
WWE News: Brie Bella Vlogs on Her Royal Rumble Training, BT Sport Makes Wild Royal Rumble Predictions, Bobby Lashley on Pat McAfee Show
– WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella released a vlog on how she’s training to get into shape for the Royal Rumble this weekend. Brie will be competing in the women’s Rumble match along with her sister, Nikki Bella. You can check out that video below:
– The WWE BT Sport Instagram account posted its 6 Wild (And Not So Wild) Predictions for the WWE Royal Rumble. They included the following:
* Johnny Knoxville to eliminate three Superstars and last more than 15 minutes
* Paige returns to the ring
* Bron Breakker wins it all
* Mickie James wins it all
* Kazuchika Okada as a surprise entrant
* The Rock enters as No. 30
– “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley as a guest on this week’s Pat McAfee Show. You can check out the video below:
The All Mighty @fightbobby joined the @PatMcAfeeShow to discuss how he feels about facing #WWE Champion @BrockLesnar at #RoyalRumble.
Don't miss Royal Rumble, Saturday @ 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.https://t.co/TMQfCpHxB9
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) January 27, 2022
