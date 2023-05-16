– Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae has been added to next week’s edition of WWE Raw after LeRae challenged her to a match on last night’s show. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, & TBA vs. Imperium

* Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus contract signing

* Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar under one roof

* Candice LeRae vs. Zoey Stark

– On last night’s edition of WWE Raw Talk, it was announced that new No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Title, Mustafa Ali, will be a guest on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. Former WWE Champion Big E will also be a guest.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:

















































