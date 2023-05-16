wrestling / News

WWE News: Candice LeRae vs. Zoey Stark Added to Next Week’s Raw, Mustafa Ali & Big E Set for The Bump Tomorrow, Raw Video Highlights

May 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zoey Stark WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae has been added to next week’s edition of WWE Raw after LeRae challenged her to a match on last night’s show. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, & TBA vs. Imperium
* Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus contract signing
* Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar under one roof
* Candice LeRae vs. Zoey Stark

– On last night’s edition of WWE Raw Talk, it was announced that new No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Title, Mustafa Ali, will be a guest on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. Former WWE Champion Big E will also be a guest.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:

























