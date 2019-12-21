wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella & Corey Graves Film Ride Along Episode, Matt Hardy on Making Top 5 Returns List, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

December 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmella Money in the Bank

– Carmella and Corey Graves filmed a new episode of WWE Ride Along last night. Carmella took to Twitter to confirm the news; no word on when the episode will air yet.

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter to comment on the Hardy Boyz’ making WWE’s top 5 returns of the decade list. Hardy thanked WWE and said, “I know we aren’t currently considered top-level talent, but this return left an INDELIBLE mark on pro wrestling history. In terms of legit shock & surprise, as well as happiness & triumph, this one tops the list for many.”

– WWE released this week’s Top 10 Smackdown moments, which you can see below:

