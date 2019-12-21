WWE News: Carmella & Corey Graves Film Ride Along Episode, Matt Hardy on Making Top 5 Returns List, Top 10 Smackdown Moments

– Carmella and Corey Graves filmed a new episode of WWE Ride Along last night. Carmella took to Twitter to confirm the news; no word on when the episode will air yet.

So @WWEGraves and I are currently filming for #WWERideAlong – if you have any questions you want us to answer use #AskCorMella — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) December 20, 2019

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter to comment on the Hardy Boyz’ making WWE’s top 5 returns of the decade list. Hardy thanked WWE and said, “I know we aren’t currently considered top-level talent, but this return left an INDELIBLE mark on pro wrestling history. In terms of legit shock & surprise, as well as happiness & triumph, this one tops the list for many.”

Thanks for the inclusion, @WWE. I know we aren’t currently considered top-level talent, but this return left an INDELIBLE mark on pro wrestling history. In terms of legit shock & surprise, as well as happiness & triumph, this one tops the list for many. pic.twitter.com/qtyO3Bqjcr https://t.co/Vho74y4POs — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 21, 2019

– WWE released this week’s Top 10 Smackdown moments, which you can see below: