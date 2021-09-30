WWE News: Cartoon Network Airing Scooby-Doo & WWE Movie, Top 10 Spears Through Barricades

– Cartoon Network will be airing a number of animated Scooby-Doo films throughout the month of October for Scoobtober. Among the films will be the WWE and Scooby-Doo crossover, Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon. The film will air on Sunday, October 17 on CN as part of the celebration.

Zoinks! 🐕🔎👻 We're celebrating #spookyvibes with Scoobtober all month long! Scooby-Doo is taking over @HBOMax and Cartoon Network all October with NEW episodes, tons of movies, and more! Now let's solve a mystery gang!#ScoobyDoo #Scoobtober #CartoonNetwork #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/w7Yj93QGdI — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) September 29, 2021

– Today’s WWE Top 10 showcases the Top 10 Spears Through the Ringside Barricade: