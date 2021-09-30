wrestling / News

WWE News: Cartoon Network Airing Scooby-Doo & WWE Movie, Top 10 Spears Through Barricades

September 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Scooby Doo WWE

Cartoon Network will be airing a number of animated Scooby-Doo films throughout the month of October for Scoobtober. Among the films will be the WWE and Scooby-Doo crossover, Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon. The film will air on Sunday, October 17 on CN as part of the celebration.

– Today’s WWE Top 10 showcases the Top 10 Spears Through the Ringside Barricade:

