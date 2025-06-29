– Veteran WWE referee Charles Robinson noted that he’s okay after the shoulder check he took from John Cena last night at WWE Night of Champions. Fightful Select reports that the spot was met with huge laughter backstage when it took place. You can view the clip of the moment from the main event, along with Robinson’s response, below:

I am alive — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) June 29, 2025

– As previously noted, WWE announced the WWE Late Night special for SummerSlam Weekend, hosted by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. Fightful Select said there wasn’t much feedback backstage about the event being announced. However, one WWE talent reportedly said, “at least it’s not another roast,” referring to the The Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchcliffe and Friends that took place last April in Las Vegas.