wrestling / News
WWE News: Dabba-Kato Challenges Scrypts & Axiom to Handicap Match, Bayley Set for The Bump
– Dabba-Kato is ticked at Axiom and Scrypts. On last Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT, Axiom helped Scrypts score a big upset win. Now, Dabba-Kato wants some payback, challenging the two wrestlers to a 2-on-1 handicap match. He took to Twitter earlier today and wrote, “Dead man walking. How about you BOTH cockroaches against me 2 on 1 ? @scryptswwe @Axiom_WWE @WWENXT”
Axiom later reesponded, “All that height but not very smart I see. @Axiom_WWE what you think about making this official? 🤔” Axiom replied, “No better way to spend a Tuesday than slaying a giant. Let’s do it! No pasará!” You can view that exchange below:
Dead man walking.
How about you BOTH cockroaches against me 2 on 1 ?@scryptswwe @Axiom_WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/oykoYzV8KK
— Dabba-Kato (@DabbaKatoWWE) June 10, 2023
All that height but not very smart I see. @Axiom_WWE what you think about making this official? 🤔 https://t.co/vS2a2yL90g
— scrypts (@scryptswwe) June 10, 2023
No better way to spend a Tuesday than slaying a giant. Let’s do it!
No pasará! https://t.co/LhPAKvd2NV
— Axiom (@Axiom_WWE) June 10, 2023
– On today’s edition of SmackDown LowDown, Matt Camp announced that Bayley will be a guest on next week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday, June 14.
