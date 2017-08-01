wrestling / News
WWE News: Dana Brooke Wants To Join Titus Worldwide, Fans Polled On RAW, New Episode of Fashion Files Tonight
August 1, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new RAW Backstage Fallout video in which Titus O’Neil talks about Dana Brooke’s recent tweets about wanting to join Titus Worldwide.
– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans who had the most dominant performance on RAW last night: Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, The Hardys or Cesaro & Sheamus. 41% voted for Reigns, 21% voted for The Hardys, 21% voted for Cesaro/Sheamus and 17% for Balor.
– WWE will continue the Fashion Files tonight. They posted a video advertising it, with Tyler Breeze hyping the segment up.
EXCLUSIVE: Where is @WWEFandango? @MmmGorgeous sent a message last night in #WWEFortWayne that he intends to find out TONIGHT on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/cLfZ8645Q0
— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2017