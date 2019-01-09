WWE News: Dash Wilder Applies For New Trademark, UpUpDownDown’s 2018 Rewind

– PWInsider reports that Dash Wilder of the Revival has filed for a trademark of #FTR. The Revival claim that stands for “Forever the Revival,” but The Young Bucks had a more explicit phrase in mind when the two teams “feuded” on social media. Wilder seeks the trademark for wrestling purposes, including “entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

– UpUpDownDown has posted a new 2018 recap video, which you can see below.