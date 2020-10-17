wrestling / News
WWE News: Dave Mastiff Gets Married, WWE Stars Play Among Us, Smackdown In Three Minutes
October 17, 2020 | Posted by
– NXT UK’s Dave Mastiff revealed on social media that he got married today.
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown has WWE stars Dakota Kai, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Mia Yim acting pretty sus as they play Among Us.
– WWE has posted a new video looking at last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX in three minutes.
