WWE News: Dave Mastiff Gets Married, WWE Stars Play Among Us, Smackdown In Three Minutes

October 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT UK Dave Mastiff

– NXT UK’s Dave Mastiff revealed on social media that he got married today.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown has WWE stars Dakota Kai, Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Mia Yim acting pretty sus as they play Among Us.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX in three minutes.

