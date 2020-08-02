wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks Reflects on Coming Home to Performance Center in Day Of Sneak Peek, Kalisto Shares Preview for Dead Meat Episode, Full Aleister Black vs. Kyle O’Reilly Match
August 2, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a sneak peek at WWE The Day Of: The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The new clip features some behind the scenes footage of Sasha Banks and Bayley getting some training in at the Performance Center. Banks describes the feeling of coming home to the PC after laying the foundation for its existence. That clip is viewable below.
– Kalisto shared a preview clip for an episode of Dead Meat where he talks about his favorite horror movie, Friday the 13th. That video is available below.
– WWE released a full NXT match video featuring Aleister Black vs. Kyle O’Reilly from the August 2, 2017 edition of NXT. You can check out that full match video below.
