WWE News: Dean Ambrose’s Money in the Bank Cash-In Revisited, Dave Mastiff & Kenny Williams React to UK Tournament Match

– The WWE Network Twitter account posted a new video looking back at Dean Ambrose’s Money in the Bank cash-in. You can see the video below. Ambrose won the briefcase and cashed it in on the same night at Money in the Bank 2016, defeating Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship.

The #LunaticFringe @TheDeanAmbrose did NOT want to be known simply as Mr. #MITB for very long in 2016… pic.twitter.com/43y9yS0Gq8 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 15, 2018

– Here are videos from the WWE YouTube account with Dave Mastiff and Kenny Williams reacting to their match in the UK Championship Tournament. Mastiff won the match, which took place at Download Festival, to move on in the tournament.