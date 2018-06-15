Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Dean Ambrose’s Money in the Bank Cash-In Revisited, Dave Mastiff & Kenny Williams React to UK Tournament Match

June 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dean Ambrose World Title Win MITB

– The WWE Network Twitter account posted a new video looking back at Dean Ambrose’s Money in the Bank cash-in. You can see the video below. Ambrose won the briefcase and cashed it in on the same night at Money in the Bank 2016, defeating Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship.

– Here are videos from the WWE YouTube account with Dave Mastiff and Kenny Williams reacting to their match in the UK Championship Tournament. Mastiff won the match, which took place at Download Festival, to move on in the tournament.

article topics :

Dave Mastiff, Dean Ambrose, Kenny Williams, Money in the Bank, UK Championship Tournament, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading