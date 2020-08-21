WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic Deletes Another Cryptic Tweet, ROH Video Tribute To Xavier, AR Fox Added To GCW Event

– Earlier this month, Dominik Dijakovic tagged Vince McMahon in a cryptic tweet featuring a photo of static, then deleted it. It was rumored at the time that Dijakovic was a member of Retribution and his blacked out social media was building to that reveal.

Wrestling Inc reports that he’s at it again, posting another bizarre tweet only to delete it soon after.

He wrote: “Level 3 Encryption: bluefalcon821.txt. Executive Attack Order.”

As for what the heck that could possibly mean, a user on Reddit noted that ‘blue falcon’ is a military term used to describe an ally whose actions end up hurting their friends, usually for their own benefit. “821” may be a reference to today’s date. Of course, WWE is airing the first episode of Smackdown from the Thunderdome tonight. If the rumors and speculation are true, then don’t be surprised to see Retribution show up tonight.

– ROH has posted a video tribute to Xavier, who passed away earlier this week.

– AR Fox has been added to the GCW event Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore, which happens Sunday in Atlantic City.