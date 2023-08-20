wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Celebrates With Edge, Xavier Woods Plays More 2K23, Gunther Chats With Sam Roberts
August 20, 2023
– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre delivered a thank you message to Edge and shared some photos of him and other Superstars celebrating with the WWE Hall of Famer following Friday Night SmackDown. As noted, Edge defeated Sheamus in the main event. After the match, Edge thanked the fans and said it was likely his last match in front of Toronto.
#ThankYouEdge pic.twitter.com/AH9iKc1Oqr
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 19, 2023
– Xavier Woods played some more online battles for WWE 2K23:
– WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther was the guest on Sam Roberts’ wrestling show:
