wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Teaches His 2K Battlegrounds Moves, Maryse Tests Product in Miz & Mrs. Clip, Hero in All of Us Promo

December 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drew McIntyre WWE Raw Ambulance

– 2K Games released a video featuring WWE World champion Drew McIntyre teaching his moves from WWE 2K Battlegrounds, which you can view here:

– USA Network released a preview for Season 2 Episode 14 of Miz & Mrs. airing tonight on the USA Network. In the new clip, Maryse tests her new volition moisturizer on Marjo. You can view that clip in the player below:

– WWE released a new promo video celebrating “The Hero in All of US,” which you can view below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Miz and Mrs., WWE, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading