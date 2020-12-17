wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Teaches His 2K Battlegrounds Moves, Maryse Tests Product in Miz & Mrs. Clip, Hero in All of Us Promo
December 17, 2020
– 2K Games released a video featuring WWE World champion Drew McIntyre teaching his moves from WWE 2K Battlegrounds, which you can view here:
– USA Network released a preview for Season 2 Episode 14 of Miz & Mrs. airing tonight on the USA Network. In the new clip, Maryse tests her new volition moisturizer on Marjo. You can view that clip in the player below:
– WWE released a new promo video celebrating “The Hero in All of US,” which you can view below:
