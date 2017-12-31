 

WWE News: Elias Performs Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” Wrestling Birthdays

December 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Elias

– Elias performed an acoustic version of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” during last night’s WWE live event in Toronto, Canada. Toronto is Drake’s hometown. You can see video of the performance below:

– Happy birthday to former NXT star Danny Burch and Matt Cross, aka Son of Havoc, who celebrate birthdays today. Burch turned thirty-six while Cross is now thirty-seven.

