WWE News: Elton Prince Reveals #EltonStrong T-Shirt, SmackDown in Three Minutes, Cameron Grimes Turns 30
September 30, 2023
– Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly revealed his new #EltonStrong T-shirt:
This recovery is possible because of all of you, never doubting me and my pain. You can channel our strength by wearing these beauties! #ELTONSTRONGhttps://t.co/VSEesrfsge
— Elton Prince 😍☠️ (@EltonPrince_PD) September 30, 2023
– FOX Sports recapped last night’s SmackDown in three minutes:
– WWE Superstar Cameron Grimes celebrates his birthday today. He turns 30 years old. WWE also wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy birthday to @CGrimesWWE! 🚀🌕 pic.twitter.com/h71R3feWSZ
— WWE (@WWE) September 30, 2023