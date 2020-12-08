wrestling / News
WWE News: Every TLC Event Available on Free Version of Network, Xavier Woods & Adam Cole Showcase Supercard Season 7
December 8, 2020 | Posted by
– If you’re a subscriber to the free version of the WWE Network, WWE revealed today that every edition of the TLC event has been unlocked for the free subscribers, and they can be viewed now on the streaming service.
Every #WWETLC event has been unlocked to watch on the Free Version of @WWENetwork!
▶️ https://t.co/ZtUUkLgyFA https://t.co/m3lgK7kqJ5
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2020
– UpUpDownDown released a new video featuring Adam Cole and Xavier Woods revealing the new Season 7 updates and cards for WWE Supercard. That video is available below.