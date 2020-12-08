wrestling / News

WWE News: Every TLC Event Available on Free Version of Network, Xavier Woods & Adam Cole Showcase Supercard Season 7

December 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE TLC

– If you’re a subscriber to the free version of the WWE Network, WWE revealed today that every edition of the TLC event has been unlocked for the free subscribers, and they can be viewed now on the streaming service.

– UpUpDownDown released a new video featuring Adam Cole and Xavier Woods revealing the new Season 7 updates and cards for WWE Supercard. That video is available below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TLC, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading